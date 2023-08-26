Preparation underway at HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Modi

Preparations are underway at HAL airport in Karnataka's Bengaluru to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece.

Meanwhile, local police and ISRO officials gathered outside the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.

The Prime Minister will visit the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru and will meet scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Saturday.

He will also be briefed about the findings and progress in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The Prime Minister watched the live telecast of the historic touchdown of lander Vikram from Johannesburg, while he was attending the 15th BRICS Summit.

India took a giant leap on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon's South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

India became the fourth country - after the US, China, and Russia - to have successfully landed on the moon's surface. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14.