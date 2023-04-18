close

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Shimla on her maiden 4-day visit to HP

President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit during which the 'Rashtrapati Niwas' in Mashobra, one of the presidential retreats, will be opened for the public

Press Trust of India Shimla
Murmu, Droupadi Murmu

Photo: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit during which the 'Rashtrapati Niwas' in Mashobra, one of the presidential retreats, will be opened for the public.

She landed at Kalyani Helipad at Chharabra and was accorded a guard of honour. The president was welcomed by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Education Minister Roihit Thakur and other dignitaries.

During her stay here, Murmu will interact with trainees at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts and also grace the 26th Convocation of Himachal Pradesh University as chief guest on April 19.

She will host an "at home" ceremony on April 20 and the 'Rashtrapati Niwas' would be opened to the public on the same day. She will also visit the Indian Institute of Advanced Study.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the president's visit and plying of vehicles on Kennedy Chowk and Boileauganj has been prohibited on April 19.

Topics : Indian President | Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

