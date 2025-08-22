Friday, August 22, 2025 | 07:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / President gives assent to Income-tax Act 2025, replacing 1961 law

President gives assent to Income-tax Act 2025, replacing 1961 law

The new law removes redundant provisions and archaic language and reduces the number of Sections from 819 in the Income Tax Act of 1961 to 536 and the number of chapters from 47 to 23

Droupadi Murmu

"The Income-tax Act, 2025, has received the Hon'ble President's assent on August 21, 2025. A landmark reform replacing the 1961 Act, it ushers in a simpler, transparent & compliance-friendly direct tax regime," the Income Tax department said in a post on X.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Income-tax Act, 2025, which will replace the archaic Income Tax Act, 1961.

The Income Tax Act, 2025, will come into effect from the next financial year, beginning April 1, 2026. The new Act will make tax laws simple and reduce wordage in the legislation, making it easy to understand.

"The Income-tax Act, 2025, has received the Hon'ble President's assent on August 21, 2025. A landmark reform replacing the 1961 Act, it ushers in a simpler, transparent & compliance-friendly direct tax regime," the Income Tax department said in a post on X.

 

The Income Tax Bill, 2025, was passed by Parliament on August 12.

The new Act does not impose any new tax rate and only simplifies the language, which was required for understanding the complex Income Tax laws.

The new law removes redundant provisions and archaic language and reduces the number of Sections from 819 in the Income Tax Act of 1961 to 536 and the number of chapters from 47 to 23.

The number of words had been reduced from 5.12 lakh to 2.6 lakh in the new Income Tax Act, and for the first time, it introduces 39 new tables and 40 new formulas, replacing the dense text of the 1961 law to enhance clarity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

All stray dogs should be released after being vaccinated, sterilised: SC

Swraj Paul

Lord Swraj Paul: The peer who changed India Inc's governance debatepremium

online gaming

India's gaming ban vs the world: How other nations regulate online gambling

Delhi High Court (Photo - PTI)

Nitish Katara case: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's reply on Vikas Yadav plea

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Bihar: Check key details

Topics : Droupadi Murmu President of India income tax law Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon