Indian Railways sanctions key capacity, connectivity projects worth ₹871 cr

Continuing its transformative push to build a future-ready, high-capacity rail network, Indian Railways has sanctioned a series of strategic infrastructure projects across Northern, Southern and Eastern Railway zones. These projects aim to modernise coaching maintenance ecosystems, decongest high-density corridors, eliminate operational bottlenecks and significantly enhance both passenger and freight capacity.

Indian Railways has sanctioned the Development of Coach Maintenance Facilities at Shri Ganganagar Station in Rajasthan under Phase I at a cost of ₹174.2644 crore. The project is part of the broader initiative to upgrade and develop maintenance infrastructure for modern rolling stock, including LHB and Vande Bharat trains.

At present, the existing facilities cater to current operational requirements, but with the increasing introduction of modern rakes and new services, enhanced infrastructure has become essential. The sanctioned works include construction of two 600-metre-long washing lines, three 650-metre stabling lines, two pit lines, a wheel lathe line and a 650-metre engine escape line. A sick line shed measuring 120 metres by 24 metres will also be developed. In addition, conventional Over Head Equipment (OHE) will be provided over the washing line along with modern machinery and plants such as synchronised jacks, forklifts, Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) cranes and an Automatic Coach Washing Plant.

Upon commissioning, the project is expected to increase the average maintenance capacity by an additional six rakes per day, thereby improving operational efficiency, supporting seamless rake movement and enabling the introduction of additional train services in the region.

To meet the growing maintenance needs arising from the expansion of Vande Bharat and LHB services in the Bikaner region, Indian Railways has sanctioned the Augmentation of Coaching Maintenance Facilities at Lalgarh, Rajasthan, under Phase-II at a cost of ₹139.6820 crore.

Given the limited scope for further augmentation at Bikaner, Lalgarh is being developed into a modern, fully equipped coaching maintenance depot capable of handling advanced trainsets. The sanctioned works include construction of a 600-metre washing line, provision of a covered shed over four washing lines, extension of the sick line by 120 metres by 16 metres, and construction of a 1000 square metre service building. The project also includes the installation of a retractable OHE over washing line number four, two synchronised coach lifting systems, two Automatic Coach Washing Plants and two 25-tonne EOT cranes.

This augmentation will significantly enhance maintenance preparedness for additional Vande Bharat trainsets and other rolling stock, ensuring improved reliability, faster turnaround times and better passenger service outcomes in the region.

In a major capacity enhancement initiative in Kerala, Indian Railways has sanctioned the doubling of the 21.10-kilometre Turavur-Mararikulam section of Southern Railway at a cost of ₹450.59 crore. The section lies on the strategically important Ernakulam-Alappuzha-Kayankulam corridor, which handles substantial passenger as well as freight traffic, including port-linked cargo.

The doubling project will enable the operation of nine additional passenger trains per day in each direction and facilitate increased freight movement of approximately 2.88 million tonnes per annum. It will also result in significant time savings by reducing the detention of freight trains by up to 17 to 19 minutes and passenger trains by about 12 to 15 minutes. The section is currently operating at high levels of capacity utilisation, and doubling will ease congestion, enhance punctuality and strengthen overall corridor efficiency.

The project will also support freight connectivity linked to Cochin Port, contributing to smoother logistics operations and regional economic development.

Indian Railways has also sanctioned the construction of the 4.75 km Kalipahari Bypass Line under Eastern Railway in West Bengal at a cost of ₹107.10 crore to address operational constraints in the Asansol area.

At present, trains moving between South Eastern Railway and Eastern Railway are required to enter Asansol Yard for engine reversal, leading to congestion, avoidable detention and suboptimal utilisation of infrastructure. The proposed bypass line will provide direct connectivity between the two zones, eliminating the need for engine reversal at the yard.

The project is expected to save around 90 minutes of detention for approximately nine freight trains per day and about 30 minutes for eight coaching trains. By reducing yard congestion and improving operational fluidity, the bypass will enhance line capacity, reduce turnaround time and significantly improve efficiency in one of the busiest railway regions in eastern India.

With the sanction of these projects, Indian Railways continues to advance its vision of a modern, efficient and high-capacity rail network. Through targeted investments in maintenance modernisation, corridor doubling and operational decongestion, the national transporter is reinforcing its commitment to delivering faster, safer and more reliable services for passengers and industry alike, while strengthening the backbone of India's economic growth.