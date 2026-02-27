Delhi AQI improves to 'moderate' levels; IMD predicts warmer days ahead

Delhi residents woke up to a misty and warm morning on Friday as air quality in the national capital showed significant improvement. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 186 at 9 am, placing the city in the ‘moderate’ category.

Out of the city’s 39 monitoring stations, 24 recorded AQI levels in the ‘moderate’ category, while 14 stations reported air quality in the ‘poor’ range. Data from the ITO monitoring station was unavailable.

Anand Vihar emerged as the most polluted area in the city, recording an AQI of 284, firmly in the poor category. Other pollution hotspots included North Campus (258), Rohini (256), Shadipur (239), Wazirpur (238), and Dwarka Sector-8 (228), all reflecting deteriorated air quality levels. In contrast, Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded the cleanest air in the capital, with an AQI of 120.

Under CPCB classification, AQI values between 101 and 200 fall in the ‘moderate’ category, while readings between 201 and 300 are classified as ‘poor’. Levels between 301 and 400 are recorded under ‘very poor’.

Meanwhile, weather conditions in Delhi indicate a clear transition towards pre-summer patterns. Maximum temperatures are hovering around the 30 degrees Celsius mark and are expected to rise further in the coming days, staying above the seasonal average. For Friday, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle between 12.8 and 14.3 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast mainly clear skies becoming partly cloudy towards the afternoon, with mist likely during the night. Mornings and evenings remain relatively pleasant for now, but the steady rise in daytime temperatures signals an early onset of warmer conditions across the National Capital Region.