Friday, February 27, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Former TN CM, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam likely to join DMK

Former TN CM, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam likely to join DMK

This move follows recent praise by the OPS camp for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and prediction related to return of DMK government in the state

O Panneerselvam

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026 (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam is likely to join Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) on Friday ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu elections, sources said.

This move follows recent praise by the OPS camp for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and prediction related to return of DMK government in the state.

Earlier on Friday, Tamil Nadu MLA P Ayyappan, who is seen as part of former CM O Paneerselvam's camp, expressed his desire to see M. Stalin lead the state again following the next assembly polls.Ayyappan stated in the Assembly that M K Stalin must once again become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With the blessings of Puratchi Thalaivar M. G.

 

Ramachandran and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma J. Jayalalithaa, and with the good wishes of our elder brother O Panneerselvam, I extend my thanks.

He further said, "The Breakfast Scheme was introduced with a visionary outlook. For small children's who come to primary schools, the Chief Minister provides hot meals like a mother."

Also Read

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: ANI)

Home ministry allots 50 companies of CAPF to poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi pays tributes to Jayalalithaa, hails her welfare work for TN women

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin inaugurates Phase 2 of Pinnacle Infotech Centre in Madurai

vijay, TVK Flag

TVK rules out alliance with BJP, alleges Centre pressure, CBI action

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC to visit TN, Puducherry from Feb 25 to 27 to assess poll preparedness

"Those who once raised slogans claiming that the Chief Minister had merely given Rs 5,000 are nowhere to be seen today. As long as Tamil Nadu exists, the Breakfast Scheme will continue to praise the Chief Minister. In the upcoming election, M.K. Stalin should once again win and return as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With the blessings of Puratchi Thalaivar M.G.R. and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, and with the wishes of our elder brother O. Panneerselvam, I express my gratitude at this moment," Ayyappan added.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt signs ₹200 crore investment MoU with German rail infra firm

Indian Railways, Railways, Railway

Indian Railways sanctions key capacity, connectivity projects worth ₹871 cr

clouds, weather, summer, cloudy skies

IMD warns of thunderstorms in east; North India sees rising temperatures

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Sikkim CM

Sikkim's Pakyong Airport to renamed after freedom fighter Trilochan Pokhrel

The Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan addressing at the launched of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 at National Media Center, in New Delhi on September 23, 2025 | Photo: PIB

Pradhan vows accountability, action against those involved in NCERT row

Topics : AIADMK Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu elections mk stalin mk stalin on AIADMK AIADMK row O Panneerselvam 0 Panneerselvam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayParamount Warner Bros DealIMD Weather Update TodayPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPakistan Afghanistan Conflict