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Home / India News / President Murmu greets citizens on Easter eve, calls for peace and harmony

President Murmu greets citizens on Easter eve, calls for peace and harmony

The resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ encourages people to embrace the values of truth, love, compassion, sacrifice and forgiveness, the President said in a message

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 7:08 PM IST

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President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Easter and asked all to renew the resolve to promote harmony, peace and brotherhood for a better future.

Easter is a significant festival of Christianity. The resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ encourages people to embrace the values of truth, love, compassion, sacrifice and forgiveness, the President said in a message.

"On this occasion, let us renew our resolve to promote harmony, peace and brotherhood, and strive collectively for a better future," Murmu said.

She extended her greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to the Christian community, residing in India and abroad.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Droupadi Murmu Easter President of India BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 7:08 PM IST

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