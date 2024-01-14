Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

President Murmu on 3-day visit of Meghalaya, Assam from Monday

The president will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the P A Sangma Stadium in Tura on Monday

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu

Photo: X @rashtrapatibhvn

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17, an official statement issued on Sunday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
The president will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the P A Sangma Stadium in Tura on Monday, it said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This is her first visit to Meghalaya after assuming the office of the president.
On January 16, she will address the members of self-help groups at the Baljek Airport, Tura, and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex, the statement said.
On the same day, President Murmu will address a gathering at Mawphlang and virtually inaugurate upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road as well as lay the foundation stones for Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot and Kudengrim.
"In the evening, the president will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the government of Meghalaya at the Raj Bhavan, Shillong," it added.
On January 17, Murmu will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu, Assam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Meghalaya to soon announce IT policy for attracting investments: CM Sangma

Meghalaya CM highlights effective law and order for economic growth

Taking steps to improve: Conrad admits Meghalaya's poor NITI Aayog ranking

Meghalaya retains less than 2% of total rainwater it receives: CM Sangma

President Droupadi Murmu presents National Service Scheme awards

DRDO should emerge as world leader in exporting weapon systems: Ajay Bhatt

CM Adityanath flags off 75 EVs in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration

Modi govt working hard to ensure well-being of veterans: Defence Min

Delhi airport: 10 flights diverted, nearly 100 delayed due to dense fog

49% students in MCD schools didn't get financial aid under welfare schemes

Topics : President of India Meghalaya Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon