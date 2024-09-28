Prez Murmu backs female advocates to combat atrocities against women

Business Standard
The President was attending the 21st annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law

Representative Image: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday urged the NALSAR University to enlist the support of all stakeholders. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday urged the NALSAR University of Law here, including its alumni, to enlist the support of all stakeholders and help in setting up a nation-wide network of women advocates and law students to make efforts to prevent atrocities against women.

The President, who attended the 21st annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law, said, "the network will work with the mandate to make concerted efforts to prevent atrocities against women and deal with cases of such atrocities".

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

 

Earlier, the President was accorded a warm welcome by the Governor, CM, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials when she arrived at the Begumpet airport here.


