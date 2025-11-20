Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Husband leaving assets to wife is family tradition: Priya Kapur to Delhi HC

Husband leaving assets to wife is family tradition: Priya Kapur to Delhi HC

Priya Kapur told the Delhi High Court that bequeathing assets to one's wife has long been a "healthy" tradition in the Kapur family, as Sunjay Kapur's children challenge the authenticity of his Will

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Priya Kapur, the widow of late businessman and former Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur, told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that a husband leaving behind assets to his wife has been a “healthy” tradition in the Kapur family. Sunjay’s father had also bequeathed his entire estate to his wife, Rani Kapur, Priya’s lawyer Rajiv Nayyar told the court.
 
“I have also indicated that there is nothing suspicious about a husband bequeathing his assets to his wife, and so is the case in my father-in-law’s will. This is a healthy tradition,” he told the court.
 
What are Sunjay Kapur’s children challenging in court?
 
 
The arguments were made in the case in which Samaira (20) and Kiaan Raj (15), children of actor Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, have challenged the authenticity of a Will that allegedly excludes them and have sought a share in their father’s estate. The suit has been filed against Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Kapur, her son, Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur and family friend Shradha Suri Marwah — the purported executor of a Will dated March 21, 2025.
 
Nayyar told Justice Jyoti Singh on Thursday that Sunjay’s decision to make Priya Kapur the “sole beneficiary” should not raise suspicion, as both Priya and Sunjay had executed their wills on the same day. He also argued that the registration of wills is not mandatory and a probate is unnecessary because Sunjay’s foreign assets fall outside that process.

What did Priya Kapur’s counsel say about the Will’s custody and signature?
 
“The will (Sunjay Kapur’s) was in the custody of the joint locker of Sunjay and Priya Kapur. There are no suspicious circumstances regarding the manner in which the will originated. The will was in my (Priya’s) custody, and I (Priya) handed it over to Shradha Suri on June 24, 2025,” Nayyar added.
 
Nayyar also refuted the allegation of the missing signature on the Will, saying, “Any blind man can see that there is a signature.”
 
He said that the children accepted the same signature in another significant document that secured them benefits worth almost Rs 2,000 crore under a family trust. It is only the Will that they now dispute, Nayyar argued.
 
What digital evidence was presented to support the Will?
 
Nayyar also placed before the court a detailed digital trail that traces the Will from its drafting stage to its execution. According to Nayyar, the document began on the laptop of one Nitin Sharma, who drafted it and later witnessed the signing.
 
The court will continue hearing the matter on Friday.
 
What concerns have Sunjay Kapur’s children raised about the Will?
 
Samaira and Kiaan had earlier told the court that their father was a “digital ghost in his own Will” as the purported Will has no signature, no handwriting, no registration and no trace of his involvement. The Will, purportedly executed by their father, was only in digital form, the children’s lawyer, Mahesh Jethmalani, told the Delhi High Court.
 
Jethmalani pointed to the electronic edits and missing metadata in the document that governs Kapur’s personal estate. The Delhi High Court had earlier allowed Priya Kapur to submit details of the late industrialist’s assets in a sealed cover, subject to confidentiality.

Topics : India News property Delhi High Court

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

