close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP govt on corruption in poll-bound Karnataka

Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of rampant corruption, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Tuesday Rs 1.5 trillion has been "looted" from the state

Press Trust of India T Narasipura (K'taka)
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks on the death of Hathras gang rape victim via video link, in New Delhi.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of rampant corruption, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Tuesday Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been "looted" from the state.

She also expressed confidence about Congress coming to power after May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka and taking the state on the path of development.

"What is most sad is the 40 per cent government commission that was there in the state looted you. They looted you without any shame," Vadra said while targeting the ruling BJP in the state.

Seeking to highlight various alleged scams, contractors' committing suicide, and contractors association even writing a letter to the Prime Minister alleging scam, she said at a public meeting, "but there were no action, as many of those involved were associated with the BJP. "

"You might have read about Rs 8 crore seized from the son of an MLA. Instead of investigating, the MLA carried out a parade. "

"It is said Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been looted from Karnataka," she alleged, adding the money could have been used for a lot of developmental works in the state, which would have benefited the people.

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Minister H C Mahadevappa, and MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah among others were present.

Commenting on the Amul versus Nandini row, Vadra said, Congress will strengthen Karnataka's 'Nandini' brand, and no cooperative will come from outside.

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit K'taka on Tuesday ahead of assembly polls

Want to implement promises as soon as possible: Priyanka Gandhi in Shimla

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Bharat Jodo Yatra for first time in MP

Rahul Gandhi a warrior, not afraid of govt's might: Priyanka Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes part in second day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP

Industrialists see investment opportunity in J&K post abrogation of Art 370

SATVIR soldiers on: 6 decades into service, goats that serve Indian Army

NIA raids several places in Bihar as part of crackdown on govt-banned PFI

India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

Karnataka will be afflicted with riots if Cong comes to power: Amit Shah

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Congress BJP Karnataka polls Karnataka Karnataka Assembly elections

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Hyundai Motor bolsters US presence with $5 billion EV battery venture

electric vehicles, electric car
3 min read

NIA raids several places in Bihar as part of crackdown on govt-banned PFI

Photo: ANI/Twitter
3 min read

Karnataka will be afflicted with riots if Cong comes to power: Amit Shah

Photo: PTI
1 min read

Google moves Delhi HC against single-judge order on its new billing policy

Google, alphabet
4 min read

Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final, Suryakumar, Kuldeep dropped

BCCI, Logo
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

Can India realise its demographic dividend & outperform an ageing China?

India, India population
5 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read
Premium

Summer is here: The heat is on as states face climate calamities

summer
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon