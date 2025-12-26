Friday, December 26, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Pro-Hindu protesters rally in Kolkata over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

A large contingent of police was deployed, and security barricades were put up around the office of the deputy high commissioner with the intent of not allowing the protesters to reach the premises

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Activists of Hindu Sanhati, a fringe pro-Hindu outfit, took out a rally to the office of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Friday to protest the alleged attacks on minority Hindus in the neighbouring country.

The rally started from Sealdah station in north Kolkata and was headed for the diplomatic mission office in Beckbagan in the central part of the city, raising slogans against alleged atrocities on minority Hindus across the border.

The protesters said they planned to submit a memorandum with demands of the granting of protection to the Hindus in that country and stern legal action against those perpetrating violence against the minorities.

 

A large contingent of police was deployed, and security barricades were put up around the office of the deputy high commissioner with the intent of not allowing the protesters to reach the premises.

The demonstrators blocked the AJC Bose Road in front of the mission office and began a sit-in agitation after they were stopped by the police a few hundred metres ahead of their destination.

"We will reach the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission's office by any means possible and submit our memorandum today," a protester leading the rally said.

This is the second attempt by a pro-Hindu outfit to march to the mission office after December 23 when a similar rally clashed with the police, leading to injuries on both sides and over a dozen protesters getting arrested.

Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to meet with the deputy high commissioner later in the day, along with leaders of multiple Hindu organisations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kolkata Bangladesh India-Bangladesh Hindus

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

