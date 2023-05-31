close

Probe against Manish Sisodia in excise policy case complete, says ED

The ED has also alleged that Sisodia created legal facade and tried to derail the investigation

IANS New Delhi
Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia (Photo: commons.wikimedia)

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday that it has completed its probe against former Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia for his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy case.

The ED also mentioned this fact in its fourth supplementary charge sheet filed in connection with the case. The court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet.

The ED has claimed that it has enough evidence to prove that Sisodia was involved in money laundering and had allegedly generated proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 622 crore through various means.

The ED has also alleged that Sisodia created legal facade and tried to derail the investigation.

Additionally, the ED has accused Sisodia of destroying a crucial file pertaining to the legal opinions of two former Chief Justice of India and an Additional Solicitor General (ASG).

The bail plea of Sisodia was recently dismissed by the Delhi High Court.

The ED's case is based on an FIR registered by the CBI. The ED has filed one main charge sheet and four supplementary charge sheets in the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

