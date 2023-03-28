close

Delhi excise policy scam: ED questions former Dy CM Manish Sisodia's PA

In a latest development in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was on Tuesday grilling Devendra Sharma, the personal assistant (PA) to Manish Sisodia

Last Updated : Mar 28 2023
In a latest development in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was on Tuesday grilling Devendra Sharma, the personal assistant (PA) to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sharma was again called to join the probe by the anti-money laundering agency. He joined the investigation and is currently being questioned by the ED officials.

Last time during the questioning he was confronted with Sisodia. The ED had earlier told the court that during the interrogation, former Secretary C. Arvind, Excise Secretary Arava Gopi Krishna and Sanjay Goyal were confronted together.

The ED has as of now filed two charge sheets in the case -- one charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet. They are all set to file a second supplementary charge sheet soon.

First Published: Mar 28 2023

