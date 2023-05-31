close

Uttarakhand approves scholarship scheme for meritorious UG, PG students

In the second and the third years, the students' eligibility will depend on 75 per cent attendance and at least 60 per cent marks in the previous year

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Uttarakhand on Wednesday approved scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate students of state universities and government colleges who secure the top three positions in each course.

The scholarship scheme was approved during a state Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu told reporters.

Undergraduate and postgraduate students of any regular course of state universities and government colleges can benefit from the scheme, which takes effect from the 2023-24 academic session, he said.

Students in first-year undergraduate programmes can avail of the scholarship if they secure at least 80 per cent marks in the Intermediate exam, a release stated.

In the second and the third years, the students' eligibility will depend on 75 per cent attendance and at least 60 per cent marks in the previous year.

The students who rank first, second and third in a subject with at least 60 per cent marks in undergraduate courses will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,500, respectively.

If the postgraduate course is of two years, the top three students will be paid Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 per month, respectively, on the basis of marks secured in the first year.

The students who rank first, second and third in aggregate percentile at the end of an undergraduate course will get a one-time amount of Rs 35,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

Aggregate percentile will be calculated also at the end of two-year or one-year postgraduate courses and the top three students will receive a one-time incentive of Rs 60,000, Rs 35,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively, the release stated.

The scholarships will be paid in two instalments to the eligible students through direct benefit transfer after they apply for it through the designated portal.

The scheme will cost the state government Rs 17 crore a year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Student scholarships

First Published: May 31 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

