Two dead, 19 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Reasi district

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Accidents

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Representative Image

Two people were killed and 19 others injured when a bus carrying pilgrims to Shiv Khori temple skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Reasi district here on Sunday, officials said.

The accident took place at Taryath in the Ransu area around 12.30 pm when the driver of the vehicle lost control while maneuvering a curve, they said.

The bus carrying pilgrims was on the way to the famous cave shrine of Shiv Khori from Rajouri on the occasion of Maha Shivratri festival, officials said.

A rescue operation was launched immediately and the injured were rushed to a nearby health centre, where two of them were declared brought dead, they said, adding that 12 injured were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 16:19 IST

`
