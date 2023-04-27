close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Protection of intellectual property rights: US retains India on watchlist

To be subject to intense bilateral engagement along with six other countries on the list

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
United States Trade Representative

United States Trade Representative

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 10:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has retained India in the ‘Priority Watchlist’ and said that the country remains one of the world’s “most challenging” major economies with respect to protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights. 
Six other countries – China, Russia, Indonesia, Chile, Argentina, Venezuela – continue to remain on the list. These countries will be the subject of particularly intense bilateral engagement in the coming year.

In its Special 301 report, which is an annual review of the global state of intellectual property (IP) protection and enforcement, USTR said that over the past year, India has remained inconsistent in its progress on IP protection and enforcement. Besides, patent issues continue to be of particular concern in India.
“Although India has worked to strengthen its IP regime, including raising public awareness of the importance of IP, and engagement with the United States on IP issues has increased, there continues to be a lack of progress on long-standing IP concerns raised in prior Special 301 Reports,” the USTR said.

The trade agency has alleged that India’s overall IP enforcement remains inadequate and trademark counterfeiting continues to remain problematic.
Apart from that, it said, the potential threat of patents being revoked, lack of presumption of patent validity, and the narrow patentability criteria under the Indian Patents Act impact companies across different sectors. 

Also Read

What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?

Data Bill to cause a behavioural change in firms: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India's revised data protection bill 'promising, clear': Meta's Nick Clegg

Algo rhythm: India's global patent share now higher than UK, shows data

Personal data protection Bill may lead to UK, EU data adequacy deals

My heart goes out to those affected: Abhinav Bindra on Wrestlers' protest

India-US relationship will continue to grow: US Democratic leader

US working on jet engine deal with India before PM Modi's visit: Ro Khanna

Abolish veto rights or give them to new permanent members in UNSC: India

Challenges of digital divide, infra still persist: J-K LG Manoj Sinha


“Moreover, patent applicants continue to confront costly and time-consuming pre- and post-grant oppositions, long waiting periods to receive patent grants, and excessive reporting requirements. Stakeholders continue to express concerns over vagueness in the interpretation of the Indian Patents Act,” it said.
Although India has been justifying limiting IP protections as a way to promote access to technologies, it imposes customs duties on IP-intensive products such as medical devices, pharmaceuticals, information and communications technology products, solar energy equipment, and capital goods, the report said.

While India's draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill has taken steps to address concerns from the previous draft regarding intellectual property protection, right holders remain concerned with the concise language of the Bill. “Problematic issues may be reintroduced at the rule-making stage after the Bill is enacted,” the report said.
Topics : intellectual property US India relations intellectual property rights United States Trade

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Mann Ki Baat by PM Modi empowered foundations of India's democracy: Shah

Photo: PTI
4 min read

Amazon shuts down health-focused Halo division, lays off employees

Amazon
2 min read

India's anti-trust law raises penalty, seeks deposit before appeal

Parliament
3 min read

My heart goes out to those affected: Abhinav Bindra on Wrestlers' protest

Olympic medallist Abhinav Bindra
3 min read

Belagavi's 18 seats face tough Cong-BJP contest; MES may play spoilsport

elections, vote, voting, polls
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

mandaviya, Mansukh mandaviya
2 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 6,500 passengers on first day of service

Kochi Water Metro
2 min read

Frequency of heatwaves rising in India due to global warming: IMD paper

heatwave
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon