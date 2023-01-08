Algo rhythm: India's global patent share now higher than UK, shows data

The pandemic years have seen an uptick in granted in India. The government granted about 18,000 a year on average in the three years ended fiscal year 2019-20 (FY20), leading up to the period the pandemic took hold in India. This rose over 41 per cent to 25,000 in FY21 and FY22, data from the annual report of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) shows.