JUST IN
Data protection law may pave way for data adequacy deals with UK, EU
Potential of GM mustard yield untested, says DRMR director P K Rai
New data protection Bill simpler but clarity needed, say experts
LeT 'hybrid' terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu-Kashmir's Anantnag
Amendments to tobacco control law a step towards healthy India: BJP leader
2 volcanoes rumble into action in Russia; major eruptions expected
Mumbai court orders release of activist Gautam Navlakha from house arrest
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi today
In a first, India uses 'she', 'her' to refer to all genders in draft law
Infiltration bid on LoC in J&K's Rajouri foiled, one terrorist killed
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» National
Potential of GM mustard yield untested, says DRMR director P K Rai
Shiv Sena office razed in Kalyan-Dombivali under anti-encroachment drive
Business Standard

Data protection law may pave way for data adequacy deals with UK, EU

Under the new draft DPRP bill put out for public consultation, the government has proposed free cross-border flow of data with "friendly" nations, significantly easing its earlier stance

Topics
data protection | data protection laws | data security

Asit Ranjan Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Data privacy: Govt to wait for Srikrishna panel's report before framing law
Data secure status was a key demand of India when it was negotiating the India-EU trade deal before it fell through in 2013

India may find it easier to derive data secure status by negotiating data adequacy agreements with the UK and the European Union (EU) once the digital personal data protection (DPDP) Bill is passed in Parliament.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on data protection

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 20:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.