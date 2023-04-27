close

Challenges of digital divide, infra still persist: J-K LG Manoj Sinha

He further mentioned that the opportunity of leading G20 came at a time when the world was dealing with multiple challenges

Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that challenges of the digital divide still persist in the country adding that comparisons with countries like Estonia are unfair in this regard.

While addressing the national conference on India@G20 in Jammu, LG Manoj Sinha said, "In such a big country with a large population, challenges of the digital divide and digital infrastructure still persist. Many times, people cite Estonia which ended the digital divide in a very short span of time. I think this comparison is not right. Compared to the 140 crore population of India, Estonia has a population lesser than Jammu city - only 14 lakhs".

"So instead of making comparisons, we will have to focus on programs through the exchange of best practices, which will strengthen digital access, digital inclusion and digital empowerment to build a digitally-empowered society, knowledge-based economy," he added.

He further mentioned that the opportunity of leading G20 came at a time when the world was dealing with multiple challenges.

"This opportunity for India to lead G20 came when the world was confronting climate change, conflict and covid. The determination to deal with these three major challenges is reflected in PM Modi's statement in Bali," he said.

"PM has united the world leaders through the idea of peace where he mentioned that today's era is not of war. Interaction, cooperation, and conflict resolution are three fundamental factors that will guide the world tomorrow," LG Sinha added.

LG Sinha also said that the world is not only realizing the economic strength of India but also the concept of equitable development.

"As an economic powerhouse and major contributor to world's peace, it is India's moment as the world has witnessed aspirations of India. Now the world has not only realized the economic strength of India but also the concept of equitable development under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir G20 Meet Digital divide

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 9:55 AM IST

