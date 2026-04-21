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Home / India News / Protesters, police clash during torch rally in Manipur over blast deaths

Protesters, police clash during torch rally in Manipur over blast deaths

Two children died in a bomb blast at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur on April 7, since then, the Imphal Valley districts have been witnessing daily protests over the incident

Manipur, protests

Women hold torches during a rally to protest against the recent bomb attack in which two children were killed, at Singjamei, in Imphal, Manipur, April 16, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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People protesting the death of two children in a recent bomb blast in Manipur clashed with security forces during a torch rally in the state capital Imphal, police said.

Two children died in a bomb blast at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur on April 7. The Imphal Valley districts have been witnessing daily protests over the incident.

A seven-km-long torch rally was brought out from Mayai Lambi to Keishamthong in Imphal West district on Monday night, but the participants turned violent and clashed with the security forces, a police officer said.

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells in Keishamthong area after hundreds of protesters defying curfew demanded they be allowed to proceed for another 200 metres towards Keisampat area, which is close to the Lok Bhavan and the BJP state office, he said.

 

Orders prohibiting the movement of any individuals outside their respective homes are in force in all the five valley districts from 5 pm to 5 am.

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"Protesters pelted the security forces with stones and iron pellets from catapults, endangering the lives of the heavily outnumbered security forces," the officer said.

Manipur Police have, meanwhile, arrested 19 people for violating curfew and committing offences, including blocking roads and damaging public property, in the Greater Imphal area. They were nabbed from different parts of Imphal West district on Sunday, a police statement said.

In the Ukhrul district headquarters, a candlelight vigil was held on Monday night to honour the two Tangkhul Naga civilians who were killed in an ambush in TM Kasom area in the district on April 18.

Various civil society organisations from both the valley and hill areas strongly condemned the brutal killings, alleging that the victims were shot by Kuki militants using sniper rifles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Manipur govt Manipur protests Imphal Clashes

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

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