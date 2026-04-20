NIT Rourkela develops patented bio-ink for bone, cartilage repair

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, has developed a novel protein-polysaccharide bio-ink that can be used in 3D bioprinting and tissue engineering, with promising applications in bone and cartilage repair.

The breakthrough is expected to strengthen India’s growing research capabilities in next-generation healthcare technologies, particularly in personalised medicine and artificial tissue fabrication.

The research assumes significance as 3D bioprinting is increasingly being viewed worldwide as a transformative technology capable of revolutionising the treatment of injuries, degenerative diseases, and organ failure.

Unlike conventional 3D printing, which uses plastics, metals, or polymers to create physical objects, 3D bioprinting uses living cells, biomaterials, and growth-supporting substances, known as bio-inks, to print tissue-like structures layer by layer. These structures can be used for tissue repair, regenerative therapies, drug testing, and, in the future, even organ fabrication.

A research team of NIT, Rourkela, led by Devendra Verma, associate professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, along with research scholars Shreya Chrungoo and Tanmay Bharadwaj, has developed a high shape-fidelity protein-polysaccharide composite bio-ink to address these challenges.

“The technology to develop the bio-ink is a major advancement in regenerative medicine and biomedical engineering. We have already secured a patent — A high shape-fidelity protein-polysaccharide composite bioink for 3D bioprinting — for the technology,” said Verma.

What is 3D bioprinting and why it matters

3D bioprinting is an advanced manufacturing process that is used to create tissue-like biological structures layer by layer using living cells and biomaterials. The bioprinting uses biocompatible materials to replicate the architecture and function of human tissues.

According to scientists, the technology can eventually be used to create skin grafts, cartilage patches, bone scaffolds, blood vessels, and, in the long term, even functional organs for transplantation.

3D printed ear and nose One of the biggest advantages of 3D bioprinting is that it allows patient-specific solutions. Tissues or scaffolds can be designed according to a patient’s anatomy, improving treatment precision and reducing the chances of rejection.

Role of bio-inks in regenerative medicine

For 3D bioprinting, bio-ink is an essential biomaterial that carries living cells and provides structural support during and after printing. It mimics the extracellular matrix to support living cells, enabling the creation of artificial tissues and organs. A successful bio-ink usually strikes a difficult balance between three critical properties — printability, mechanical strength, and biological compatibility.

Many existing bio-inks fail to meet all these requirements simultaneously. Some are easy to print but weak in structure, while others are strong but fail to support cell survival and tissue growth. This limitation has slowed the broader adoption of bioprinting in clinical medicine.

“The newly developed material can be effectively used in bone and cartilage repair, two areas where tissue regeneration technologies are in high demand due to trauma, ageing, arthritis, and sports injuries,” said Verma.

How the new bio-ink was developed

The researchers created the new bio-ink by combining bovine serum albumin (BSA), sodium alginate, and polyelectrolyte complexes of gelatin and chitosan (PEC-GC). The resulting blend formed a bioactive material capable of maintaining structural precision during printing while also supporting cellular growth.

“The team integrated protein-polysaccharide interactions with nanofibrous complexes to develop a system that not only prints with high precision but also actively supports cellular functions and tissue regeneration, bringing the technology closer to clinically relevant bioprinted constructs,” said Verma.

Laboratory trials showed that the developed bio-ink mimics the extracellular matrix of bone tissue — the natural support environment surrounding cells. This is crucial because cells grow and function more effectively when placed in a structure resembling natural tissue.

The material was found to provide suitable sites for cell attachment while promoting cell adhesion, proliferation, and overall biological response. The printed scaffolds also demonstrated strong mechanical properties, allowing them to retain shape and function after printing, which is an essential requirement for medical implants and tissue supports.

Experiments further showed that scaffolds containing 2 per cent PEC-GC achieved over 90 per cent cell viability. The material also displayed encouraging potential for bone tissue formation and collagen synthesis.

How it helps bone and cartilage repair

Bone and cartilage have limited self-healing capacity, particularly in severe injuries or age-related degeneration. Cartilage damage in joints often leads to chronic pain and mobility issues, while large bone defects may require grafts or metal implants.

Bioprinted scaffolds developed from advanced bio-inks can serve as temporary frameworks where new cells grow and gradually regenerate natural tissue. Over time, such technologies may reduce dependence on donor grafts and artificial implants.

“The newly developed bio-ink offers a versatile platform for fabricating patient-specific scaffolds with precise geometry and biological functionality. Its ability to support high cell viability and tissue-like behaviour makes it promising for applications in regenerative medicine,” said Chrungoo.

According to the researchers, future treatments could be tailored to individual patients using scans or imaging data to print customised implants or tissue supports matching exact defect size and shape.

The team plans to undertake studies on animal models to further establish the safety and efficacy of the bio-ink, followed by clinical studies for validation in humans. If successful, the innovation could contribute significantly to India’s healthcare technology ecosystem.