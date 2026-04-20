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Home / India News / 21 held for 'involvement' in violence during protest march in Manipur

21 held for 'involvement' in violence during protest march in Manipur

The torch rally was organised in protest against a recent bomb attack in which two children were killed

Manipur, protests

Women hold torches during a rally to protest against the recent bomb attack in which two children were killed, at Singjamei, in Imphal, Manipur, April 16, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

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At least 21 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in violence during a rally in Manipur's Imphal West district two days ago, police said on Monday.

During the violence on April 18, vehicles of security personnel were pelted with stones, petrol bombs hurled, leaving three personnel injured, a senior officer said.

"Twenty-one people have been arrested in connection with the mob violence," he said.

The torch rally was organised in protest against a recent bomb attack in which two children were killed.

"On Saturday, a torch rally was taken out along Imphal Jiribam road, organised by various CSOs (civil society organisations) from Patsoi to Sagolband, during which the mob became violent and resorted to stone pelting, hurling petrol bombs, use of catapults, and boulders on police personnel, resulting in multiple injuries," the police said in a statement.

 

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During the incident, the vehicles of security forces were vandalised, and three personnel of the 232 Battalion CRPF sustained grievous injuries, it said.

The police also arrested a 23-year-old person for allegedly making provocative statements on social media and inciting violence, another statement said.

"One person of Imphal East has been arrested in connection with the case. He is a member of Arambai Tenggol (AT)," the police said, adding the investigation is underway.

The police also warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to incite violence or disrupt communal harmony.

Thousands of people hit the streets at various places in Manipur valley districts on Sunday evening, protesting against the recent bomb attack in which two children were killed.

Night rallies were organised at Koirengei and Hatta Golpati in Imphal East and Kakching and Mayai Lambi in Imphal West district.

The protesters reportedly clashed with security personnel at Uripok in Imphal West, Khabam Lamkhai and Koirengei in Imphal East and at Kakching town.

The security forces used tear gas shells to disperse the agitators at several places in these districts, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Manipur Manipur govt protests Northeast India

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

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