Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Proud moment: Family of pilot flying maiden passenger plane to Ayodhya

Forty-three-year-old Captain Ashutosh Shekhar is a pilot with Indigo, and after the airport is opened, his flight from New Delhi (2:40 pm) is schedule to land here at 4 pm

International flights

Press Trust of India Ayodhya (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

It is a proud moment for the family, says 75-year-old Mukteshwar Singh as his son in the next few hours will pilot the first commercial passenger plane to the new airport here after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
Forty-three-year-old Captain Ashutosh Shekhar is a pilot with Indigo, and after the airport is opened, his flight from New Delhi (2:40 pm) is schedule to land here at 4 pm.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Besides the airport, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the city's railway station, days ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple. The event on January 22 is expected to be attended by thousands of people.
"Lord Ram has been kind to us," said Shekhar's mother Madhurani Singh (68).
"Since the day he entered the aviation sector, it was my dream to see him flying an aircraft to Ayodhya. It has come true after 12 years. What could be more joyous than seeing a dream being fulfilled," she said.
This is a "divine moment" also, said Mukteshwar Singh.
He added that his family's association with Ayodhya goes back four generations when his great grandfather visited the city to become a disciple of Shri Ram Vallabha Kunj Janki Ghat.
Shekhar is a disciple of Guru Shree Ram Shankar Das ji Vedanti of the city, said family members.
"It is a very emotional moment for the whole family. I believe he came into the aviation sector because of the blessings of our gurus. Today, he is flying the first aircraft to Ayodhya as the inaugural flight after the prime minister inaugurates the airport. It is a matter of great pride for the family," Mukteshwar Singh told PTI.
Shekhar's wife Sweta Ranjan said the flight will take off from Delhi at 2:40 pm and land at Ayodhya at 4 pm. "It will start its return journey at 4:40 pm and will reach Delhi at 5:55 pm," she said.
"Both my children are very happy. We believe that our happiness and prosperity in the family is by the grace of our divine association with the birthplace of Lord Ram," she said.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Guru Purnima 2023: All about the day celebrating Guru-Shishya relationship

World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Akshardham temple in Delhi to offer prayers

Goa's health dept creating awareness about Ayushman Bharat scheme: Rane

Ayodhya airport completed in record time of 20 months: AAI chairman

Fog blankets Delhi; flights, trains delayed due to low visibility

Money laundering case: ED writes to Jharkhand CM seeking his availability

Cong, AAP seek action against Sunburn fest organiser for hurting sentiments

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pilot flight Ayodhya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon