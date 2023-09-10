UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Akshardham temple in Delhi to offer prayers

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) arrived at Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Sunday morning to offer prayers.

Ahead of the UK Prime Minister's visit, elaborate security arrangements were put in place in and around the temple.

While speaking to ANI on Saturday, the UK PM had said that he will visit Delhi's Akshardham temple today.

Rishi Sunak also expressed his hope that he will find time to visit a temple, here in India, during his stay for the G20 Summit. He had said that he has "enormous respect" for PM Modi and that he is keen to support him in making the G20 an enormous success.

"I am a proud Hindu. That's how I was raised, that's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the Mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis," Rishi Sunak said.

"I didn't have time to celebrate Janmashtami. But hopefully, as I said I can make up for that if we visit a Mandir this time," he added.

Also Read May 'temple of democracy' continue strengthening India's development: PM Stage set for inauguration of new Parliament building by PM Modi on Sunday Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada by Khalistan supporters Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with Khalistan referendum posters First puja performed in name of PM Modi as doors open for Kedarnath Temple Aditya L1 successfully undergoes third earth-bound manoeuvre, says ISRO Bali was Bali and New Delhi is New Delhi: EAM on Ukraine in G20 declaration HM Amit Shah hails adoption of consensus declaration at G20 summit Finance Minister interacts with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at G20 dinner Ukraine war affects price, energy, food security: German Chancellor Scholz

He further said that faith is something very important as it gives strength and resilience during stress.

Akshardham temple is fully prepared to welcome United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Narayana Murty on Sunday, a temple official told ANI.

"We are prepared for the visit (of UK PM Rishi Sunak). We will welcome him and his wife at the main gate called Mayur Dwar and lead him to the main Akshardham temple. If they want to do aarti we will arrange it. In our temple, there are deities of Radha-Krishna, Sita Ram, Lakshmi Narayana, Parvathi Parameshwara, and Ganapathi. If they want to do Pooja, we will arrange for it," said Joytindra Dave, an Akshardham official.

Sunak, accompanied by wife Akshata Murty had arrived in Delhi on Friday. This is Rishi Sunak's first visit to India as Prime Minister since he assumed the office of Prime Minister of the UK in October last year.

India and the UK are bound by strong ties of history and culture, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. India's multifaceted bilateral relationship with the UK intensified with its upgradation to a Strategic Partnership in 2004.