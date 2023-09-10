Confirmation

UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Akshardham temple in Delhi to offer prayers

"I am a proud Hindu. That's how I was raised, that's how I am," Sunak said

UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty visit Akshardham Temple

UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty visit Akshardham Temple (Photo: Facebook | hindutemplenewcastle)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 7:40 AM IST
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) arrived at Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Sunday morning to offer prayers.
Ahead of the UK Prime Minister's visit, elaborate security arrangements were put in place in and around the temple.
While speaking to ANI on Saturday, the UK PM had said that he will visit Delhi's Akshardham temple today.
Rishi Sunak also expressed his hope that he will find time to visit a temple, here in India, during his stay for the G20 Summit. He had said that he has "enormous respect" for PM Modi and that he is keen to support him in making the G20 an enormous success.
"I am a proud Hindu. That's how I was raised, that's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the Mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis," Rishi Sunak said.
"I didn't have time to celebrate Janmashtami. But hopefully, as I said I can make up for that if we visit a Mandir this time," he added.

He further said that faith is something very important as it gives strength and resilience during stress.
Akshardham temple is fully prepared to welcome United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Narayana Murty on Sunday, a temple official told ANI.
"We are prepared for the visit (of UK PM Rishi Sunak). We will welcome him and his wife at the main gate called Mayur Dwar and lead him to the main Akshardham temple. If they want to do aarti we will arrange it. In our temple, there are deities of Radha-Krishna, Sita Ram, Lakshmi Narayana, Parvathi Parameshwara, and Ganapathi. If they want to do Pooja, we will arrange for it," said Joytindra Dave, an Akshardham official.
Sunak, accompanied by wife Akshata Murty had arrived in Delhi on Friday. This is Rishi Sunak's first visit to India as Prime Minister since he assumed the office of Prime Minister of the UK in October last year.
India and the UK are bound by strong ties of history and culture, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. India's multifaceted bilateral relationship with the UK intensified with its upgradation to a Strategic Partnership in 2004.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 7:40 AM IST

