Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Authorities suspend Amarnath Yatra from August 3 due to track maintenance

Authorities suspend Amarnath Yatra from August 3 due to track maintenance

The yatra, which began on July 3, was scheduled to conclude on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. However, authorities decided to shorten it by a week

More than 145,000 pilgrims offered prayers at the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in J&K’s Anantnag district as of Friday evening | File: PTI

More than 145,000 pilgrims offered prayers at the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in J&K’s Anantnag district as of Friday evening | File: PTI

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Authorities have suspended this year's annual Amarnath Yatra, just a week before its scheduled conclusion, due to the need for maintenance on the tracks that were damaged by recent heavy rainfall, officials said on Saturday.

The yatra, which began on July 3, was scheduled to conclude on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. However, authorities decided to shorten it by a week, citing "critical repair and maintenance works" to be undertaken in the wake of the heavy rainfall. 

"Due to recent heavy rainfall and the need for track maintenance along both the Baltal and Pahalgam axes of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra route, the yatra movement has been closed on both the tracks," Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, said here.

 

"It has been observed that due to the continued deployment of men and machinery on the tracks from tomorrow, we would not be able to resume the yatra. The yatra will therefore remain suspended from 3rd August onwards from both the routes," he explained further. 

Bidhuri noted that this year, over 410,000 yatris visited the holy cave shrine.

In comparison, last year saw more than 510,000 pilgrims pay their respects at the shrine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC stresses need to create awareness on rights of people with disabilities

Railway station, station

Rail unions flag fake breaks: What is driver fatigue and why rest matters

suicide

IIT-Bombay student dies by suicide after jumping from hostel building

NIA, National Investigation Agency

Trafficking-conversion case: Chhattisgarh court grants bail to Kerala nuns

Modi, Narendra Modi

Brahmos will be manufactured in Lucknow: PM Modi hails indigenous weapons

Topics : Amarnath shrine Amarnath yatra Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon