Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Punjab CM Mann announces hiring of new 586 'patwaris' amid agitation

He further said there are 710 such posts where appointment letters are yet to be issued because of pending police verification

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at BMW headquarters in Germany

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File image)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid the agitation by 'patwaris' to press for their demands, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday announced to hire 586 new 'patwaris' (revenue officials) on vacant posts, asserting that people will not be allowed to be harassed.
In a video message, CM Mann also said 741 undertraining patwaris will be assigned their jobs in circles where posts are vacant.
He further said there are 710 such posts where appointment letters are yet to be issued because of pending police verification.
He said the home department has been directed to complete the process of police verification so that appointment letters to 710 candidates, who have already passed their exams, be given.
With these steps, a total of 2,037 circles where posts of 'patwaris' are lying vacant will be filled, the chief minister said.
The 'patwaris' began the agitation on Friday, saying they were boycotting "additional" work they are expected to carry out.

Also Read

Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Hari Shankar Tiwari passes away at 90

Amritpal's arrest result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, govt: AAP

Punjab govt to eradicate all issues inherited from previous govts: CM Mann

CM Mann to take action against ex-Punjab DGP over PM's security breach

Want to take their families ahead, not country: JP Nadda attacks Oppn bloc

G-20: Arrangements in place, security of all guests secured, says Delhi L-G

Show-cause notice issued to Gehlot on 'corruption' against judiciary remark

PM Modi to attend ASEAN, East Asia Summit meetings in Indonesia next week

Our culture of service helping India gain prominence in post-Covid era: Min

A union leader said the officials have stopped work allotted to them in 3,193 "additional" revenue circles but were carrying out the duties - including those related to flood relief - in their own circles.
The 'patwaris' had earlier threatened a pen-down strike from Friday. But they appeared to soften their stand on Thursday after the Mann government invoked the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (EPESMA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab AAP Politics

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon