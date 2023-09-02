G-20: Arrangements in place, security of all guests secured, says Delhi L-G

Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday said that preparations for the upcoming G-20 Summit in the national capital is in place and security for all guests arriving for the high-profile event are in place.

Delhi Police along with personnel from other government security agencies of the country are working in close coordination, he said.

"Security personnel are also brought in from other states and security drills are conducted daily. All guests coming here are secured," the Lt Governer said.

The two-day G-20 summit beginning September 9 is drawing leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states.

"We started the preparations for G20 around six months ago, but in the last two months, our focus has been on how to clean the city, how to better the roads and pavements and increase the green spaces in the city," he said.

"The big challenge before us was cleanliness in the city. Two months ago, when we started visiting different areas, we noticed that the roads were very dirty. Around 15,000 tonnes of garbage was removed from 61 roads in the city. Then, the beautification of these roads was done," the LG said.

The event will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

"From a political point of view, India's image in the world will reach new heights. From an economic point of view, the G20 delegations coming to Delhi will create a huge business. It is happening for the first time that heads of state of developed nations are coming to India," Delhi LG said.

Delhi Police, which started its preparations for the G20 Summit in earnest a few months ago, has been training personnel who are to be deployed at various locations ahead of and during the big-ticket summit.

Fountains and ornamental plants have been set up at key traffic roundabouts in the city. Among the life-like cutouts of langurs have been strategically placed in several areas to fight the city's monkey menace.

Many heads of state, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, are scheduled to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.The heads of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Trade Organisation and World Health Organisation will also be present.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil society.