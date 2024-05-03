Business Standard
Pvt helicopter going to pick Shiv Sena (UBT) leader tilts in Maha's Raigad

The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9.30 am

Photo: Pexels (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

The pilot of a helicopter was injured after it tilted during landing in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday, a police official said.
The chopper was scheduled to pick Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a public rally in connection with the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, he said.
The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9.30 am, he said.
While the pilot suffered injuries, the helicopter's rotor blades got damaged in the incident, he said, citing preliminary findings.

Topics : Election Commission of India Shiv Sena Maharashtra Election Commission Lok Sabha elections Helicopter

First Published: May 03 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

