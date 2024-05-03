UNGA: India slams Pak, says it harbours dubious track record on all aspects

In a sharp retort, India has said Pakistan harbours a most dubious track record on all aspects, as it slammed destructive and pernicious remarks made by Islamabad's envoy in the UN General Assembly here.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj's stern response came after Pakistan's UN envoy Munir Akram made lengthy remarks against India, including references to Kashmir, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, during his address to the UN General Assembly meeting on Culture of Peace.'



One final pointin this Assembly, as we endeavour to cultivate a culture of peace amid these challenging times, our focus remains steadfast on constructive dialogue. We thus choose to set aside the remarks from a certain delegation, which not only lack decorum but also detract from our collective efforts due to their destructive and pernicious nature, Kamboj said on Thursday.

We would strongly encourage that delegation to align with the central principles of respect and diplomacy that must always guide our discussions. Or is that too much to ask of a country that harbours a most dubious track record on all aspects in itself? she said.

Kamboj asserted that terrorism stands in direct opposition to the culture of peace and the core teachings of all religions, which advocate compassion, understanding and coexistence.

It sows discord, breeds hostility and undermines the universal values of respect and harmony that underpin cultural and religious traditions worldwide. It is essential for Member States to work together actively to nurture a genuine culture of peace and to view the world as a united family, as my country strongly believes, she said.

Kamboj further said that the world faces significant challenges from geopolitical tensions and uneven development. The growing intolerance, discrimination and violence based on religion or belief indeed demand our urgent attention, she said.

We are particularly concerned by the escalating attacks on sacred sites, including churches, monasteries, gurudwaras, mosques, temples and synagogues, she said, adding that such acts require a swift and united response from the global community.

It is crucial that our discussions therefore forthrightly address these issues, resisting political expediencies. We must tackle these challenges directly and ensure that they are central to our policy, dialogues and international engagements, she said.

Kamboj told the UNGA meeting that the doctrine of Ahimsa championed by Mahatma Gandhi continues to be a bedrock of India's commitment to peace.

India is not only the birthplace of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism, but also a stronghold for Islam, Judaism, Christianity and Zoroastrianism. It has historically been a refuge for persecuted faiths, illustrating its long-standing embrace of diversity, she said.

With its remarkable religious and linguistic diversity, India's cultural mosaic is a testament to tolerance and coexistence. Festivals such as Diwali, Eid, Christmas and Nowruz transcend religious boundaries, celebrating shared joys among diverse communities, Kamboj added.

India commended Bangladesh for presenting the resolution Follow-up to the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace', which Delhi proudly" co-sponsored.