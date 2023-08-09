Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.50%)
65520.50 -326.00
Nifty (-0.47%)
19478.40 -92.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.71%)
5374.50 + 37.75
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
37815.00 -97.50
Nifty Bank (-0.82%)
44597.90 -366.55
Heatmap

Quit India movement: CM Mamata says the idea of India should not die

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the ideas of harmony and humanity must be upheld for a strong India

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses farmers during a programme at Singur

Mamata Banarjee

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the anniversary of the Quit India movement launched by him, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the ideas of harmony and humanity must be upheld for a strong India.
The TMC supremo said the idea of India should not die.
"Today, on the anniversary of Bharat Chhodo Andolan', I pay my homage to everyone who had given everything for the freedom of this great country. We must always uphold their great ideals of harmony and humanity to ensure a healthy, beautiful, promising, united, tolerant, strong India in the future. The idea of India should not die. Jai Hind! Jai INDIA!" she tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

iQOO launches Qualcomm SD 8 Plus Gen 1-powered Neo 7 Pro phone in India

Samsung launches Neo QLED 2023 series TVs in India: Know price, features

iQOO Neo 7 5G review: Ticks right boxes for performance-centric smartphone

Man held for trying to enter Mamata Banerjee's home with arms in car

BSF trying to scare voters in Bengal's bordering areas: Mamata Banerjee

Over 8K kids of Myanmar, Bangladesh, Manipur IDPs in Mizoram schools: Govt

Light rain predicted in Delhi for next 2 days, temp to be around 35 degrees

Govt might lift the ban on white rice export soon as production increases

Six bills, including Data Protection Bill listed in Rajya Sabha today

Fire at sofa factory in Mayapuri industrial area, 7 hurt including 2 cops

Topics : Mamata Banerjee TMC All India Trinamool Congress West Bengal

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion Live NewsStock to Watch TodaySamsung Freedom Fest Sale 2023Gold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offWI vs IND 3rd T20 HighlightsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon