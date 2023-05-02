Telangana govt to introduce insurance scheme for toddy tappers: CM Rao

: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to introduce the 'Geetha Karmikula Bhima' (insurance for toddy tappers) on the lines of Rythu Bhima for farmers, which is currently being implemented in the state.
A press release from the chief minister's office said that insurance money of Rs five lakh would be deposited directly in the bank account of the respective family members in case any toddy tapper dies accidentally while collecting toddy from palm trees in the fields.
The CM instructed State Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud to prepare guidelines for the new insurance scheme, the release said.
Chief minister KCR held a review meeting in this regard at the newly inaugurated Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.
He expressed concern that there were unfortunate incidents of toddy tappers losing their lives due to accidental falls from trees. and said it was the responsibility of the government to support the families of the deceased.
He said though the government was providing ex-gratia to the victims' families, there was a delay in the process. However, once insured, the insurance amount would be disbursed within a week's time, the
release said.
