Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rahul cites Naravane's 2023 'available now' post to rebut publisher's claim

Rahul cites Naravane's 2023 'available now' post to rebut publisher's claim

Penguin Random House India has said it holds exclusive publishing rights to Naravane's memoir and clarified that the book has not yet been published, amid reports of unauthorised copies in circulation

rahul gandhi, naravane, memoir

Gandhi said he believes the word of the former army chief over Penguin | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday cited a December 2023 social media post by former army chief MM Naravane informing people that that his book is "available now" to rebut publisher Penguin Random House India's statement that the 'memoir' has not yet been published.

Gandhi said he believes the word of the former army chief over Penguin.

Speaking with reporters in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi read out Naravane's social media post on X (then Twitter), which said, "Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind."  "This is the tweet Mr Naravane has made. The point I am making is either Mr Naravane is lying, and I believe the (former) Army chief, I don't think he will lie, or Penguin is lying. Both cannot be telling the truth," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

 

"Penguin is saying the book is not published. The book is available on Amazon. Gen Naravane has tweeted, as I just read to you, that please buy my book. He tweeted this in 2023. Do you believe Penguin over Mr Naravane? I believe Mr Naravane," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said Naravane has made certain statements in the book that are "inconvenient" for the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read

rahul gandhi, naravane, memoir

Delhi Police files FIR over circulation of ex-Army chief's unpublished book

Parliament, Lok sabha

LS adjourned for day amid uproar over Oppn demand for Rahul to speak first

Donald Trump, Trump, Xi Jinping

US accuses China of secret nuclear test in 2020; Beijing rejects charge

Indian Army personnel assembling the 3D-printed structure (Photo: Indian Army)

3D-printed military structures dot the Himalayaspremium

rahul gandhi, naravane, memoir

Rahul displays Naravane memoir, claims PM didn't fulfil his responsibility

"Obviously, you have to decide whether Penguin is telling the truth or the (former) Army chief is telling the truth. That is the issue," he added.

Pointing to a poster Opposition MPs were carrying near the Makar Dwar of Parliament during their protest, which read 'Narender Surrender', Gandhi said this has happened, and the Indo-US trade deal happened because of this.

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) has said it holds the exclusive publishing rights to former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir titled Four Stars of Destiny, and clarified that the book has not yet been published, amid reports of unauthorised copies in circulation.

The clarification came after the Delhi Police registered an FIR over the alleged illegal circulation of the manuscript in digital and other formats.

In a statement issued on Monday, the publishing house clarified that no copies of the book -- either in print or digital form -- have been released to the public.

"Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book 'Four Stars of Destiny', a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army. We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication," the publisher said in a statement.

It further said that no copies of the book "in print or digital form -- have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public" by the company.

The publisher also warned that any version of the book currently circulating, whether in full or in part and in any format, including print, PDF or online copies, would amount to copyright infringement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

kanpur, accident, Lamborghini

Kanpur car crash: Lawyer claims Mishra wasn't driving; police show footage

Supreme Court of India

I-PAC raids: SC adjourns ED plea against Mamata's 'interference' to Feb 18

Sunetra Pawar

Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar takes charge, attends cabinet meeting

coal mine

Death toll in Meghalaya mine blast rises to 30, judicial inquiry ordered

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog

Delhi AQI update: Air quality worsens, 11 stations see 'very poor' levels

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Manoj Mukund Naravane Indian Army India China border row India China relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance