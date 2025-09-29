Monday, September 29, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rahul Gandhi speaks with TN CM Stalin, TVK chief Vijay over Karur stampede

Rahul Gandhi speaks with TN CM Stalin, TVK chief Vijay over Karur stampede

The death toll in the September 27 stampede at a political rally led by actor-politician Vijay at Karur in western Tamil Nadu climbed to 40 on Sunday

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Gandhi telephoned the chief minister to enquire about the Karur stampede (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over phone to enquire about the Karur stampede and also called TVK party president Vijay to convey his condolences over the death of his supporters in the incident, party sources said on Monday.

Stalin acknowledged Gandhi's call in a post on X.

"Thank you, my dear brother Rahul Gandhi, for reaching out to me over phone, conveying your heartfelt concern over the tragic incident in Karur, and sincerely enquiring about the measures taken to save the precious lives of those under treatment," Stalin said.

Congress sources said Gandhi telephoned the chief minister to enquire about the Karur stampede.

 

"The Leader of Opposition also called up TVK president Vijay to convey his condolences over his supporters' death," a party source said.

Stampede

stampede, Karur stampede, Tamil Nadu, Actor Vijay rally

Actor Vijay rally

stampede, Karur stampede, Tamil Nadu, Actor Vijay rally

stampede, Karur stampede, Tamil Nadu, Actor Vijay rally

The death toll in the September 27 stampede at a political rally led by actor-politician Vijay at Karur in western Tamil Nadu climbed to 40 on Sunday. Over 60 people are being treated as in-patients, and at least two are critical, officials said.

As the toll mounted, Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) moved the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench seeking a CBI or an independent probe into the stampede. Vijay, facing flak from various quarters, also announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the victims, while expressing profound grief over the incident.

Karur police booked a case under provisions including negligence against TVK office-bearers, while forensic experts commenced probe and covered spots like a sewer where a couple of bodies were allegedly found. Traders, shops and commercial establishments in Karur downed the shutters as a mark of respect to the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured, while the state government has announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee announced Rs 1 crore to the families of the dead and BJP announced Rs 1 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Rahul Gandhi Tamil Nadu Stalin Stampede

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

