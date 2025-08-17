Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to kickstart 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar's Sasaram today

Rahul Gandhi to kickstart 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar's Sasaram today

With the Assembly polls barely three months away, Gandhi, along with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and other Mahagathbandhan leaders, will launch the yatra from BIADA Ground Sasaram

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi is also expected to address a gathering later this evening at Ramesh Chowk, Aurangabad. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Sasaram (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will on Sunday begin from here his 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' that will cover over 20 districts in Bihar, as the Congress steps up its campaign against what it claims to be "vote chori".

With the Assembly polls barely three months away, Gandhi, along with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and other Mahagathbandhan leaders, will launch the yatra from BIADA Ground Sasaram, and after 16 days, the yatra will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

Gandhi is also expected to address a gathering later this evening at Ramesh Chowk, Aurangabad.

In a post in Hindi on X on Saturday, Gandhi had said, "16 days, 20+ districts, 1,300+ km. We are coming among the people with the Voter Adhikar Yatra. This is a fight to protect the most basic democratic right - 'one person, one vote'."  "Join us in Bihar to save the Constitution," he added.

 

The 'yatra' will be in a hybrid mode, on foot and by vehicle, as was Gandhi's Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, party leaders said.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera had claimed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) had actually "exposed" the designs of the BJP to disenfranchise lakhs of voters belonging to the Dalit, Adivasi and minority communities, poor people and daily wagers.

He had alleged that it was a conspiracy to not only steal our votes, but also steal our identity.

"Today they will snatch the underprivileged people's right to vote, tomorrow they will refuse them the share in government schemes like free food and housing," he had claimed.

Khera had also said that the Election Commission becoming like one of the "compartments" of the BJP's so called "double engine" was unacceptable and the Congress will not let that happen.

"Whenever Rahul Gandhi ji has set out for a yatra, the democracy of this country has turned a page. 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' will be a historic march. It will prove to be a milestone in the history of our democracy," he had said.

The 'yatra' will pass through Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chapra and Ara.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Election Commission of India Bihar Voter fraud

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Business Standard
