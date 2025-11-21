Friday, November 21, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nehru's works offer 'compass' to India's evolving conscience: Rahul Gandhi

Nehru's works offer 'compass' to India's evolving conscience: Rahul Gandhi

The 'Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru' is now online with an entire set of 100 volumes, containing some 35,000 documents and about 3,000 illustrations related to the country's first prime minister

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Gandhi's remarks came over the completion of the digitisation of 'Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru' (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's writings are not just history, they are a record of India's evolving conscience, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, asserting that for anyone seeking to understand the nation's democratic journey, his words remain a powerful compass.

Gandhi's remarks came over the completion of the digitisation of 'Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru'.

The 'Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru' is now online with an entire set of 100 volumes, containing some 35,000 documents and about 3,000 illustrations related to the country's first prime minister, digitised and available free of cost for downloading.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also hailed the development.

 

"Facts are facts and will not disappear on account of your likes' Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In an era of deliberate distortion, disinformation and misinformation regarding Pandit Nehru and his colossal achievements for India, it is worthwhile to digitise his writings for truth and posterity, Kharge said on X.

Also Read

PM Narendra Modi on Independence Day

PM delivers longest-ever I-Day speech at 103 min, surpasses past records

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi surpasses Indira Gandhi in tenure, becomes 2nd longest-serving PM

PUBLIC SECTOR

Three nationalisations: Lessons from govt's approach to SBI, LIC, Air Indiapremium

Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary

Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: PM Modi, other top leaders pay tributes

India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru

Nehru stood for democracy, not demagoguery: Cong pays tribute to first PM

I am happy that The Nehru Archive' is now live: nehruarchive.in. This is India's first comprehensive, open-access digital archive of Jawaharlal Nehru's writings letters, speeches, notes & more, all interconnected and freely available for easy access, he said  In a post on X, Gandhi said Nehru's writings are not just history, they are a record of India's evolving conscience.

"For anyone seeking to understand our nation's democratic journey --? its courage, its doubts, its dreams --? his words remain a powerful compass," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"I'm glad this legacy is now open, searchable, and free for all. It will keep getting expanded. Dive into the new archive," Gandhi said and shared a link to the archive.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, a trustee of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) that carried out the exercise, on Thursday said its second phase would entail efforts to locate letters to Nehru.

Ramesh said the Gandhi-Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel-Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose-Nehru correspondence is fairly comprehensive, but that is not the case with certain other correspondences such as Winston Churchill-Nehru and Rabindranath Tagore-Nehru. He said incorporating that would be of the biggest value addition to the Nehru archive.

Ramesh called for the integration of archives of leading lights of the time such as Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, B R Ambedkar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

"The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund is happy to announce that the Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru is now fully available online, as promised on November 14, 2024. The website The Nehru Archive is available on nehruarchive.in. The entire set of 100 volumes have been digitized; they may be searched and freely downloaded: and they may be used with equal ease on the mobile as on the laptop," a JNMF release said.

The facsimiles of the original print version are also available alongside the digital text, it said.

This online version would be of immense benefit to anybody who wishes to study any aspect of Indian history from the 1920s to the 1960s, the years when Nehru was a major leader of the movement for Independence and thereafter was prime minister of the country, the statement said.

"It contains some 35,000 documents and about 3,000 illustrations. From volume 44 onward, that is, from September 1958, his speeches in the original Hindi, and an English translation, are also available. The documents consist of his correspondence, speeches, interviews, administrative noting on files, diary entries, and even doodles," the JNMF said.

Ramesh said the archives have been sourced from 77,000 pages and 35,000 artefacts which are documented and spread over 61 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Earthquake

Tremors felt across Bengal, NE as 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India, Israel have to work together to eliminate terrorism: Piyush Goyal

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids 40 locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal against coal mafia

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

Delhi blast: Probe finds handler shared 42 'bomb-making' videos with doctor

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air worsens as AQI remains 'severe'; parents seek school closures

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Jawaharlal Nehru Jawahar Lal Nehru Congress Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon