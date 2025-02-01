Business Standard

Railway Ministry releases SuperApp 'SwaRail' for testing, prior to launch

Railway Ministry releases SuperApp 'SwaRail' for testing, prior to launch

The app provides easy access to services like reserved and unreserved ticket bookings, platform and parcel bookings, train inquiries, PNR inquiries, help through RailMadad and more

CRIS, on behalf of the Ministry of Railways, has released the SuperApp to the public for beta testing | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

The Railway Ministry has released an application called 'SwaRail' SuperApp, a one-stop solution offering multiple public-facing services, on Google Play Store for testing on Friday, an official said.

"Only 1,000 users can download it. We will assess the response and feedback. After that, it will be made available for 10,000 downloads for further suggestions and comments," a Board official said.

He added that the app provides easy access to services like reserved and unreserved ticket bookings, platform and parcel bookings, train inquiries, PNR inquiries, help through RailMadad and more.

"The core emphasis of the app is to enhance user experience through a seamless and clean user interface. It not only combines all services in one place but also integrates several services to provide users with a complete package of Indian Railway services," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, said.

 

He added, "The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), on behalf of the Ministry of Railways, has released the SuperApp to the public for beta testing on 31-01-2025. Users can download the app from the Play Store/App Store, as shared by CRIS.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

