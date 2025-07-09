Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Railway Recruitment Boards to offer 50,000 appointments, says ministry

Railway Recruitment Boards to offer 50,000 appointments, says ministry

The ministry said that conducting CBTs for RRB exams is a huge exercise requiring a lot of planning and coordination

Indian Railways cancelled more than 160 trains on Monday, August 29.

"Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have since November 2024 conducted Computer Based Tests (CBTs) for more than 1.86 crore candidates for seven different notifications comprising 55,197 vacancies," the Railway Ministry said in a press note.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Railway Recruitment Boards have issued over 9,000 appointment letters in the first quarter and will offer appointments to more than 50,000 candidates in the financial year 2025-26, the ministry on Wednesday said.

"Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have since November 2024 conducted Computer Based Tests (CBTs) for more than 1.86 crore candidates for seven different notifications comprising 55,197 vacancies," the Railway Ministry said in a press note.

"This will enable RRBs to offer appointments to more than 50,000 candidates in financial year 2025-26. More than 9,000 appointments have already been issued by RRBs in first quarter of this financial year," it added.

 

The ministry said that conducting CBTs for RRB exams is a huge exercise requiring a lot of planning and coordination.

The RRBs have recently taken the initiative to allot exam centres closer to candidates' places of residence, with special preference given to female and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates, the press note said.

Also Read

Railways, train

Railways to prepare reservation charts 8 hours in advance: 5 things to know

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation

Railways to build 100 MEMUs and 50 Namo Bharat trains for short trips

Concor

Concor shares drop 4% as Q4 profit, revenue slip; earnings breakdown here

PremiumIndian railways, rail accident, rail safety

Railways' safety planning drive faces zonal and internal challenges

Indian Railway

RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025: When and where to check once declared and more

This requires enlisting more exam centers and garnering more human resources to conduct the exam in a fair and transparent manner, it added.

The ministry maintained that the RRBs have already issued 12 notifications for 1,08,324 vacancies since 2024 as per the annual calendar it had published and another more than 50,000 appointments will be on offer in next financial year 2026-27.

Elaborating on the steps taken to increase the fairness of exams, the ministry said, "E-KYC based Aadhar authentication has been used to authenticate identity of candidates for the first time in such large-scale exams achieving more than 95% success."  "Jammers are now being deployed 100 % across all exam centers of RRBs to eliminate scope of cheating through electronic devices," the press note added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate

ED raids Haryana firm linked to illegal betting, freezes ₹284 crore assets

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor shares survey showing public support for him as UDF''s CM face

A recent tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) took a curious turn as invalid bank documents submitted by a prominent bidder landed an important project in trouble. SECI, a government enterprise under the ministry of new and rene

Uttarakhand cabinet clears geothermal energy policy to boost RE goals

DRDO

DRDO signs 2,000 tech transfer deals to boost defence sector: Official

26/11 Mumbai attacks,

NIA files supplementary chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana in 26/11 case

Topics : Railway Board Indian Railways recruitment Railway Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon