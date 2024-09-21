Business Standard
Home / India News / Railway track tampered with in Surat, police suspect sabotage attempt

Railway track tampered with in Surat, police suspect sabotage attempt

Unidentified persons removed two fish plates that bolted the ends of two rails on the railway track

Train derailed, Mathura train derailed

Representative Image: The train movement resumed once the damage was fixed. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Surat
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unidentified persons allegedly tampered with a railway track by removing fish plates and loosening several bolts in an attempt to derail trains in Gujarat's Surat district on Saturday, police said.
The sabotage attempt came to light before a train could pass through the affected track between Kosamba and Kim railway stations as a lineman detected the damage and alerted the railway authorities in the early hours of the day, officials said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Unidentified persons removed two fish plates that bolted the ends of two rails on the railway track and placed them on the parallel track, Superintendent of Police, Surat (rural), Hitesh Joysar said.
 
They also loosened some 40-50 bolts, he said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police RR Sarvaiya said a lineman inspecting the track discovered the tampering around 5.30 am and alerted the railway administration.
"Railway engineers and other staff reached the site and repaired the line, and the movement of trains resumed," he said.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Defamation complaint case: You cannot be touchy in politics, says SC

PM Modi US visit

Latest LIVE: PM Modi departs for US to attend Quad Summit, address UN 'Summit of Future'

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Wayanad aid memorandum: Kerala CM slams media for destructive journalism

Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Tension in Dharavi as locals thwart BMC's move to raze portion of mosque

Class, School, Teacher, Students, Student, Education, Study, Classroom

Assam faces heatwave conditions, school timings changed in Dibrugarh

Sarvaiya said the railway and local police have launched a probe, and a case is being registered.
Inspector PH Jadeja of Kim police station said it was an attempt to derail the train, and an accident was averted due to the alertness of the railway staff.
The train movement resumed once the damage was fixed, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ganesh Chaturthi, India, Maharashtra

Damage to Ganesh idol triggers clash in Surat, cops injured; 32 held

ganesh visarjan, Ganesh festival, Ganapati

Surat violence: Locals clash after stone-pelting by children, 33 arrested

Clean air, air quality

Surat takes top spot in air quality rankings followed by Jabalpur, Agra

Premiumcar sales

Motown's slow ride: Car sales in Gujarat hit speed bump in H1 of 2024

Narendra Modi, Modi diamond Surat

8-carat 'Modi diamond' with PM's engraved face at Surat exhibition: WATCH

Topics : Surat Gujarat Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon