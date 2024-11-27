Business Standard
Railways achieve 97% electrification, targets 100% green rail network: Govt

Vaishnaw highlighted a significant increase in the pace of electrification, from approximately 1.42 km per day during 2004-14 to about 19.7 km per day in 2023-24

Indian Railways aims to establish itself as a global leader in "Green Railways" by eliminating carbon emissions. | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Railways is advancing the electrification of Broad Gauge railway lines at a mission-driven pace, achieving approximately 97 per cent electrification of its total Broad Gauge network, Union Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Vaishnaw noted that around 45,200 route kilometres of the Broad Gauge network have been electrified since 2014-15. He highlighted a significant increase in the pace of electrification, from approximately 1.42 km per day during 2004-14 to about 19.7 km per day in 2023-24.

He further emphasised that electric traction is not only more environmentally friendly but also approximately 70 per cent more economical compared to diesel traction.

 

The Union Minister stressed the importance of a reliable power supply for electric train operations. The system incorporates multiple safeguards, including connections to the national grid through state and central transmission utilities. Redundant power sources are ensured at both grid and traction substations to guarantee uninterrupted services.

Indian Railways aims to establish itself as a global leader in "Green Railways" by eliminating carbon emissions. Electrification of the rail transport system is a key step towards achieving this goal.

In this context, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is accelerating electrification projects on all un-electrified Broad Gauge routes within its jurisdiction to meet its targets of net zero carbon emissions and 100 per cent electrification.

Among all railway zones spearheading this initiative, NFR is actively progressing with the electrification of the remaining Broad Gauge routes under its purview.

Ashwini Vaishnaw

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

