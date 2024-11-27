Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt blocks 669K SIM cards, 132K IMEIs to curb cybercrimes, Centre tells RS

Govt blocks 669K SIM cards, 132K IMEIs to curb cybercrimes, Centre tells RS

Directions have been issued to the TSPs for blocking of such incoming international spoofed calls

cyber crime

The citizen financial cyber fraud reporting and management system under I4C has been launched in 2021. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has blocked 669,000 SIM cards and 132,000 International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers reported by police authorities to check cyber crimes in the country, Rajya Sabha was informed Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the central government and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have devised a system to identify and block incoming international spoofed calls displaying Indian mobile numbers appearing to be originating within India.

"Such international spoofed calls have been made by cyber criminals in recent cases of fake digital arrests, fedex scams and impersonation as government and police officials," the minister said.

 

Directions have been issued to the TSPs for blocking of such incoming international spoofed calls, he said.

"Till November 15, 2024, more than 669,000 fake SIM cards and 132,000 IMEIs as reported by police authorities have been blocked by the government of India," he said.

The citizen financial cyber fraud reporting and management system under I4C has been launched in year 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters, he said.

"So far, financial amount of more than Rs 3,431 crore has been saved in more than 9.94 lakh complaints," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

India to spend over Rs 9 trn on power transmission infra by 2032: Govt

Parliament, New Parliament

Opposition leaders criticise govt over repeated adjournments in Parliament

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session highlights: Both Houses adjourned for the day amid protests over Adani charges

indian constitution

Opposition demands debate on Constitution in both Houses of Parliament

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Bypolls to six vacant Rajya Sabha seats in four states to be held on Dec 20

Topics : Rajya Sabha telecom sector in India SIM cards on fake IDs Cyber fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon