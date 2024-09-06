Business Standard
Railways served show cause notice to Vinesh Phogat on Sept 4: Officials

She was asked to clarify her stand, after she met Rahul, because being a government employee, joining a political party amounts to the violation of service rule, the official added

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in New Delhi| (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Northern Railway officials have confirmed that wrestler Vinesh Phogat was served a show cause notice on September 4, 2024 in which she was asked to clarify her position regarding joining a political party.
When media reports came saying that Phogat would join the Congress party as she met Rahul Gandhi, a notice was issued to her on September 4," an official said.
"She was asked to clarify her stand because being a government employee, joining a political party amounts to the violation of service rule, he added.
Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday alleged that Phogat was served a show cause notice after she resigned from the Railways, to which Himanshu Upadhyay, CPRO, Northern Railways, denied.
 
She was not given any notice after she resigned, Upadhyay told PTI.

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

