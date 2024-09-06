Gorakhpur expressway to be biggest road for illegal activities: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the Gorakhpur Link Expressway will become the biggest road for illegal activities. In a statement issued at the SP headquarters, Yadav alleged, "Corruption is at its peak in the BJP government. Most of the construction and road projects in this government have fallen prey to corruption. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The Gorakhpur Link Expressway is going to become the biggest road for illegal activities. Even after being made as four lanes instead of six, it holds the record of being the most expensive expressway in the country per km."



A link expressway to Gorakhpur is being built about 190 km from the Purvanchal Expressway (Lucknow to Ghazipur) on which traffic has not started yet.

Gorakhpur is the home district of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and it is one of his ambitious projects.

"Can't such a monitoring system be made to keep an eye on the BJP government, which can stop the unbridled BJP members from breaking the rules and laws and driving their car at a reckless speed in the wrong lane of mega corruption?" he said, according to the statement.

The former chief minister claimed the 'system' does not improve with any advanced management system, but by running the government and administration with the right intention.

"Earlier, many complaints were received regarding the construction work of the Bundelkhand Expressway. The Bundelkhand Expressway broke up at many places within a week of its inauguration by the prime minister," he claimed.