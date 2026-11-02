Rainfall deficit, high temperatures delay rabi sowing in Rajasthan

Farmers in Rajasthan are struggling to begin sowing Rabi or winter crops due to a lack of rainfall during the Monsoon season and persistently high daytime temperatures, agriculture experts said.

Low soil moisture and intense heat have prevented farmers from taking up sowing, with only those having access to irrigation facilities able to proceed.

Agriculture experts said that crops sown under the prevailing conditions could wither soon after germination due to inadequate soil moisture and high temperatures. Farmers across the state are, therefore, waiting for temperatures to fall and some winter rainfall before beginning sowing.

Although the Rajasthan Agriculture Department has set targets for Rabi sowing, the area covered under most crops, barring mustard, remained at just 1-2 per cent of the respective targets till the last week of October.

According to the department's targets for the 2026-27 Rabi season, wheat sowing has been pegged at 34.50 lakh hectares, significantly lower than the 39.97 lakh hectares covered in the previous season.

K G Jhalani, a wheat trader in Jaipur, said wheat acreage could decline by up to 20 per cent compared to the previous season.

"With temperatures remaining high and soil moisture levels low, farmers are waiting for cooler weather and some rainfall. Sowing can begin only once daytime temperatures come down," Jhalani said.

Meanwhile, the target area for gram cultivation has been increased to 21.50 lakh hectares this season, against 20.41 lakh hectares sown in the previous season. The target for barley, a coarse grain, has also been raised to 4 lakh hectares from 2.80 lakh hectares sown last year.

For mustard, the sowing target has been set at 37.50 lakh hectares, marginally lower than the 37.62 lakh hectares covered last season. Farmers with access to irrigation facilities have continued sowing mustard despite the adverse weather conditions. By the last week of October, 14.41 per cent of the targeted area had been sown under the crop.

As reported earlier, Rajasthan recorded a rainfall deficit of over 20 per cent during the Monsoon season, the highest in 16 years, according to the state Disaster Management Department. The shortfall has triggered drought-like conditions in several parts of the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pali and Jaisalmer recorded the highest rainfall deficits, at 58 per cent and 54 per cent below normal, respectively. Jalore recorded a deficit of 50 per cent, followed by Banswara at 39 per cent and Sirohi at 36 per cent.