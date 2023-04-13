Rajasthan Cong in-charge Randhawa meets Rahul over Gehlot-Pilot issue

Congress in-charge of Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, met senior party leader Rahul Gandhi here on Thursday, two days after Sachin Pilot observed a fast in Jaipur.

Rajsthan's former deputy chief minister Pilot has accused the Ashok Gehlot government of inaction on the corruption allegations against the then Vasundhara Raje government of the BJP.

After meeting Rahul Gandhi at his residence here, the two leaders also met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence.

Earlier on Wednesday, Randhawa had a meeting with Kharge in Delhi to discuss the situation, but the details were not revealed.

Soon after the announcement of Pilot's hunger strike against the Gehlot government, the party termed his decision as indiscipline.

There was speculation that Randhawa would go to Jaipur to meet Pilot on the day of the protest, but later it was postponed.

Also Read Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan Both leaders assets to Congress: Rahul Gandhi on Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far Cong walks factionalism tightrope during Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg 80% MLAs are with Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha Centre appoints nodal officers for 150 water stressed districts: Officials All arrangements for Char Dham Yatra in place: Uttarakhand CM Dhami Haryana sees 5,000% jump in cyber crime complaints since 2019 'Securitisation of Samruddhi Expressway's rights will fetch Maha Rs 50k cr' Not seeking permanent immigration visas from any country in FTA: Goyal

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: "This kind of fast will not affect the government and the party.

He said: "This time I want to bring the party back to power and break the myth that there is no repeat of the government in Rajasthan.

--IANS

ptk/prw/uk/