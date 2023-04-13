close

Rajasthan Cong in-charge Randhawa meets Rahul over Gehlot-Pilot issue

Congress in-charge of Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, met senior party leader Rahul Gandhi here on Thursday, two days after Sachin Pilot observed a fast in Jaipur

Congress in-charge of Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, met senior party leader Rahul Gandhi here on Thursday, two days after Sachin Pilot observed a fast in Jaipur.

Rajsthan's former deputy chief minister Pilot has accused the Ashok Gehlot government of inaction on the corruption allegations against the then Vasundhara Raje government of the BJP.

After meeting Rahul Gandhi at his residence here, the two leaders also met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence.

Earlier on Wednesday, Randhawa had a meeting with Kharge in Delhi to discuss the situation, but the details were not revealed.

Soon after the announcement of Pilot's hunger strike against the Gehlot government, the party termed his decision as indiscipline.

There was speculation that Randhawa would go to Jaipur to meet Pilot on the day of the protest, but later it was postponed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: "This kind of fast will not affect the government and the party.

He said: "This time I want to bring the party back to power and break the myth that there is no repeat of the government in Rajasthan.

