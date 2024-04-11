Real estate players target tier-II, tier-III cities due to lower land cost

In response to rapid urbanisation and land scarcity in metropolitan areas, real estate developers are increasingly setting foot into Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Lower cost of land, untapped growth prospects, and government initiatives to boost connectivity are some of the factors driving realtors to expand beyond the metros.

Mumbai-based real estate firm IndiaLand Group said that rapid development in infrastructure is attracting businesses and settlers in Tier-II cities. “In addition, the lower cost of properties further makes them attractive to investors seeking high returns and diversification. In the case of Tier-III cities, the slower rate of development is the primary reason why the value of the assets in the regions is still relatively low, and so is the cost of land and construction materials. These aspects paint the Tier-III cities as lucrative investment opportunities for investors with a long-term vision,” said Harish Fabiani, chairman, IndiaLand Group.

IndiaLand Group plans to invest about Rs 700 crore in the next few years in the real estate sector. This year, the firm plans to invest about Rs 200 crore. “We believe that some of these properties will create ample investment opportunities for those seeking to park money into modern real estate, especially in green building projects,” added Fabiani.

Bengaluru-based BCD Group said the company’s venture into Tier-II cities such as Raipur and Lucknow has witnessed substantial demand, particularly for plotted sales, resulting in a remarkable 60 per cent revenue growth in 2023.

Real estate investment platform Arbour Investments underscores the appeal of Tier-II and Tier-III cities for developers, citing advantages like streamlined infrastructure planning, cost-efficiency, robust rental yields, and enhanced connectivity.

“Majority of the road networks, transmission network, railway networks – all of these are coming into Tier-II and Tier-III cities…The government is pushing projects to improve connectivity in these regions. Moreover, we believe that there is a huge benefit of cost as compared to Tier-I cities,” said Tejas Patil, founder, Arbour Investments.

Apart from lower land costs and improved infrastructure, Guardians Real Estate Advisory said that untapped demand offers developers significant opportunities for market expansion.

“Lower land costs compared to metropolitan areas, coupled with burgeoning infrastructure and rising urbanisation rates, make these cities attractive investment destinations. The untapped demand in these regions presents a significant opportunity for developers to capitalise on and establish a foothold in burgeoning markets,” said Ram Naik, director, Guardians Real Estate Advisory.

The advisory firm said that the outlook on India’s real estate sector remains optimistic and aggressive. “Supported by robust demand, government initiatives promoting urban development, and favourable economic conditions, the sector is poised for significant growth. Developers are expected to capitalise on this momentum, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, driving substantial investment and expansion opportunities,” added Naik.

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), which stimulates trade and investment opportunities for commercial property developers, said in a recent interview that its future expansion in India will be more in Tier-II and Tier-III markets amid rising need and demand.

“India has been one of the fastest-growing markets for the association in the past decade. Given the surge in demand for commercial real estate facilities and global connectivity in the market, we expect the momentum to sustain. We are confident our India membership will hit 50 in five years, enabling a 20 per cent rise in revenue and investment,” said Scott Wang, Vice-President, Asia-Pacific, WTCA.