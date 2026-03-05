Rajasthan govt to set up ₹2,000 crore fund for school infrastructure

More than 1,500 classrooms, labs, and computer labs will be constructed in schools for ₹200 crore, he said.

The government also plans to establish the Major Shaitan Singh Skill Development and Training Centre in Jodhpur, to facilitate training for competitive examinations for military families, the minister said.

Approximately ₹323 crore will be spent in schools and Anganwadi centres across the state, to provide sports equipment for children's overall development and play-based education, Patel said.

He stated that AI-based personalised learning labs will be established in 1,000 schools across the state. The current era is one of artificial intelligence, and the vision of a developed India by 2047 can only be realised by connecting rural children with modern technology, Patel added.

He pointed out that the size of the state's economy has increased by 41.39 per cent under the current government.

This Budget has allocated ₹53,978 crore for capital expenditure for infrastructure development, which is more than double the amount allocated in Budget 2023-24, he said.

The law minister stated that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), over 28 lakh eligible families will receive grants for housing construction by 2029, in the second phase of the scheme.

Additionally, ₹150 crore has been allocated for the Panchgaurav Yojana, he said.

Under the Chief Minister's Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban), drinking water supply projects will be implemented in a phased manner in 6,245 villages in peri-urban areas for ₹5,000 crore, Patel said.

He also stated that an interest subsidy of ₹800 crore will be provided under the interest-free short-term crop loan distribution scheme.

The state government has set a target of providing government jobs to 400,000 youth in five years. More than 1.25 lakh jobs have been provided so far, and over 133,000 appointments are underway, Patel said.