20,000 govt jobs given in last three years: Tripura minister Tinku Roy

Tripura Labour Minister Tinku Roy on Thursday claimed that 20,000 people have been recruited in various government departments in the last three years. During a discussion on the unemployment issue initiated by Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, the minister said 20,000 people have been recruited in different categories -- regular scale, contractual and fixed pay -- in the government sector in the last three years. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The minister said the process has already begun to fill up 20,000 more posts in various government departments. He claimed that the number of registered unemployed youths has reduced from 741,305 on March 31, 2018 to 309,882 on March 31, 2024.

"It is not true that job aspirants are frustrated... The number of registered unemployed across the state has reduced by almost double from 2018 to 2024 due to all-out efforts to address the issue," he said.

Coming down heavily on alleged delay in recruitment in various departments, Roy Barman said, "Around 5,000 employees are retiring from their service annually but where are replacements?" The Congress MLA also demanded that recruitment by outsourcing and fixed pay be abolished as people getting jobs under these two categories remain deprived of several benefits. Earlier, Roy Barman attacked the BJP-led government, saying, "The number of unemployed engineers stood at 1,800 while there has been no recruitment of engineers for the past many years. Around 1,500 SLET, NET and PhD qualified youths are running pillar-to-post for jobs in the government sector. This number is huge for a small state like Tripura."Coming down heavily on alleged delay in recruitment in various departments, Roy Barman said, "Around 5,000 employees are retiring from their service annually but where are replacements?"The Congress MLA also demanded that recruitment by outsourcing and fixed pay be abolished as people getting jobs under these two categories remain deprived of several benefits.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, also slammed the government for failing to fulfil the BJP's commitment to fill up 50,000 vacant posts made prior to the 2018 assembly elections.

"Your leaders had promised to fill up 50,000 posts lying vacant in the government sector prior to the 2018 assembly elections. Six years have already passed but where is the move to fill up the 50,000 posts? How many industries have been set up in the state.

"The youths are frustrated over the lack of jobs in the government sector. The government must address the unemployment problem of the state," he added.