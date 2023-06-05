Rajasthan minister inaugurates 33 air quality monitoring stations

Rajasthan Forest and Environment Minister Hemaram Chaudhary flagged off a public awareness rally on World Environment Day today and inaugurated 33 new air quality monitoring stations in the state, officials said.

The minister also laid the foundation stone of Integrated Resource Recovery Park at Tholai in Jamwa Ramgarh area in the district, a statement said. Two thousand saplings were also distributed free of cost by the forest department, it said.

Addressing a programme organised by the State Pollution Control Board, Chaudhary said that single-use plastic has been banned in the state for a safe future and for pollution control. The Rajasthan government's new forest policy promotes planting as many more trees as possible, the minister said via videoconferencing.

He also said that the environment can be saved by the active participation of common people.

