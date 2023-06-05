close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rajasthan minister inaugurates 33 air quality monitoring stations

He also said that the environment can be saved by the active participation of common people

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Delhi, AQI, Air Quality

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Forest and Environment Minister Hemaram Chaudhary flagged off a public awareness rally on World Environment Day today and inaugurated 33 new air quality monitoring stations in the state, officials said.

The minister also laid the foundation stone of Integrated Resource Recovery Park at Tholai in Jamwa Ramgarh area in the district, a statement said. Two thousand saplings were also distributed free of cost by the forest department, it said.

Addressing a programme organised by the State Pollution Control Board, Chaudhary said that single-use plastic has been banned in the state for a safe future and for pollution control. The Rajasthan government's new forest policy promotes planting as many more trees as possible, the minister said via videoconferencing.

He also said that the environment can be saved by the active participation of common people.

Also Read

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

World environment day 2023: History, Theme, Importance, Celebration

Online monitoring portal to give 'Districts as Export Hubs' plan a leg-up

'Solution to plastic pollution' on UN's agenda as planet chokes on plastic

Delhi-NCR hit by summer ozone crisis once again, shows CSE analysis

New national coop policy's revised draft to be prepared with Shah's inputs

Maharashtra CM Shinde launches cluster redevelopment programme in Thane

Train tragedy: Insurers ease claims process, set up helpline for settlement

MGNREGA work demand highest for May, barring pandemic year, shows data

Jharkhand to plant 10 mn saplings next year, says Guv Radhakrishnan

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World Environment Day rajasthan Air quality

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon