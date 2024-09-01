Business Standard
Rajasthan's five trainee sub-inspectors arrested for role in paper leak

All five trainees were taken into custody from Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) and brought to the SOG office for interrogation on Saturday

Rajasthan Police, RPA, Rajasthan Police Academy

Rajasthan Police Academy | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Five trainee sub-inspectors, including two women, who had been detained earlier for questioning, were arrested on Sunday by the Special Operations Group (SOG) for their alleged involvement in a paper leak incident of the sub-inspector recruitment exam, officials said.
All five accused were produced before a court from where they were sent for police remand till September 7, they said.
According to an official statement, among the arrested trainees include Shobha Raika and her brother Devesh Raima. Both are children of former Rajasthan Public Service Commission member, Ramuram Raika.
Other three trainees include Manju Devi, Avinash Palsania and Vijendra Kumar, the statement read.
All five trainees were taken into custody from Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) and brought to the SOG office for interrogation on Saturday.
So far, three separate chargesheet have been presented against the 61 accused in the sub-inspector recruitment exam-2021 case. Among the 61 accused, 33 are trainee sub-inspectors, four are selected candidates who did not join the service and 24 are their associates who were also linked with the paper leak gang.
According to the statement, the search for 65 other accused is underway.

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

